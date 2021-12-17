MARKET NEWS

All things trending on Facebook and Instagram in India in 2021

“For 2021, Covid and health, sports, and an assortment of cultural moments and topics captured the minds of Indians across Facebook and Instagram,” Meta said as it released the “year-in-review” for Facebook and Instagram.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2021 / 04:04 PM IST
Vaccines, Olympics, and Captain Vikram Batra were among the top trending topics in India on Facebook and Instagram in 2021, their parent company Meta said on Thursday.

Covid and health.

The pandemic, which has been on for over two years, predictably occupied the mindspace of most social media users in India. In the summer of 2021, India was hit by the deadly second wave of COVID-19, that paralysed the country’s public healthcare system. People took to social media in search of information and to find resources.

Under the theme of “Covid and health”, “Prayer”, “Oxygen” and “Hospital” were the top trending topics on Facebook and Instagram users in India.

Close

This then graduated to various “Vaccine” and vaccination related topics, as people looked to immunise themselves from the virus.

An unusual trending topic on the two platforms in India was “Flaxseed” that a lot of people shared and discussed because of its perceived benefits.

Sports

2021 was a busy year for Indian sport and sports enthusiasts. It was the year India created history at the Olympics with Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal. “Tokyo were the key topics of discussion on Facebook and Instagram under the category of sports. “ICC World Test Championship” and “Women's One Day International cricket” too have been trending topics.

Cultural moments and topics

Under films, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer “Shershaah” prompted many users to remember Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra. “Captain Vikram Batra” was among the trending topics.

Lastly, ‘jewelry’ and ‘cryptocurrency’ – the most-talked topic among investment geeks, emerged as topics of interest.

Here is the full list of all the trends on Facebook and Instagram in India in 2021:

Covid and health

Prayer, Oxygen, Vaccine, Hospital, Flaxseed

Sports

Gold medal, Tokyo Olympics, ICC World Test Championship, Women's One Day International cricket, Paralympic Games

Cultural moments

Garba, Captain Vikram Batra, Independence Day, Jewellery, Cryptocurrency

Some of the top songs on Reels (90 days)

  1. Raataan Lambiyan (From "Shershaah"), by Tanishk Bagchi

  2. Love nwantiti (feat. Dj Yo! & AX'EL) [Remix], by CKay

  3. Tu Milta Hai Mujhe, by Raj Barman

  4. Terre Pyaar Mein, by Himesh Reshammiya

  5. Naam Tera, by Ndee Kundu


Some of the top trends on Reels

  1. Raataan Lambiyan (From "Shershaah") (lip sync trend)

  2. Iphone Lock Screen (AR effect trend)

  3. Bachpan Ka Pyaar (lip sync & dance trend)

  4. Baarish Ki Jaaye (Remix & AR trend)

  5. Lut Gaye (feat. Emraan Hashmi) (lip sync trend)

 

 
first published: Dec 17, 2021 03:57 pm

