New Instagram feature allows users to embed mini profiles on other websites

Apart from the ability to embed singular posts and videos, users will now be able to embed a miniature version of their profiles.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2021 / 04:35 PM IST

Instagram’s new feature will allow users to embed a miniature version of their profile into other websites. The new Instagram feature is called “Profile Embed” and it allows for integration of your Instagram profile into other third-party websites like blogs and portfolios.

The Profile Embed feature was announced by Instagram chief Adam Mosseri through a Twitter post. Mosseri said that apart from the ability to embed singular posts and videos, users will now be able to embed a miniature version of their profiles.

Mosseri said in the video, “You’ve been able to embed an Instagram photo or Instagram video into a website for many years now. This extends on that idea and allows you to embed a miniature version of your Instagram profile on a website. Maybe you want to showcase your Instagram content on a website somewhere or link to someone else’s.”

Close

He also talked about two other features that were unveiled few days ago, including - Reels Visual Replies and Playback feature for Instagram Stories. The Meta-owned social media platform is only releasing the new feature in the US at the moment.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Facebook #Instagram #Meta
first published: Dec 18, 2021 04:35 pm

