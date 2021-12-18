New Instagram feature allows users to embed mini profiles on other websites

Instagram’s new feature will allow users to embed a miniature version of their profile into other websites. The new Instagram feature is called “Profile Embed” and it allows for integration of your Instagram profile into other third-party websites like blogs and portfolios.



New Features

We’ve rolled out some pretty fun new features this week that I wanted to share with you:

- #IGPlayback

- Reels Visual Replies

- Profile Embed (US only for now) Any new features you’d like to see? Let me know! pic.twitter.com/p8mvtJn4kA — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 16, 2021

The Profile Embed feature was announced by Instagram chief Adam Mosseri through a Twitter post. Mosseri said that apart from the ability to embed singular posts and videos, users will now be able to embed a miniature version of their profiles.

Mosseri said in the video, “You’ve been able to embed an Instagram photo or Instagram video into a website for many years now. This extends on that idea and allows you to embed a miniature version of your Instagram profile on a website. Maybe you want to showcase your Instagram content on a website somewhere or link to someone else’s.”

He also talked about two other features that were unveiled few days ago, including - Reels Visual Replies and Playback feature for Instagram Stories. The Meta-owned social media platform is only releasing the new feature in the US at the moment.