Infinix Zero Ultra, Infinix Zero 20 launch in India set for December 20

Infinix is launching two new smartphones in India soon. The Infinix Zero series will bring two new smartphones to the fray, including the Infinix Zero 20 and Infinix Zero Ultra, the latter will debut as the company’s most premium smartphone.

The Infinix Zero 20 and Zero Ultra will launch in India on December 20 at 12:00 noon IST. The Infinix Zero Ultra aims to deliver a flagship experience and was previously unveiled in the US back in October. The Infinix Zero Ultra price was set at $520 (roughly Rs 42,500) in the US.

Infinix Zero Ultra Specifications

The Infinix Zero Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display with a brightness of 900 nits. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the Zero Ultra boasts a triple-camera setup with a 200 MP Samsung HP1 primary sensor with PDAF and OIS support. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone opts for a 32 MP selfie camera. The Zero Ultra boots Android 12 with Infinix XOS 12 on top.

The Infinix Zero Ultra packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports a whopping 180W Thunder Charge technology that is said to take the phone from 0 percent to 100 percent in just 12 minutes. Infinix says that the technology brings 111 software and hardware security mechanisms to ensure optimal charging and prevent overheating.

Infinix Zero 20 Specifications

The Infinix Zero 20 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Zero 20 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Zero 20 packs a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. However, the star of the show here is the new 60 MP selfie camera, which is the first of its kind in the industry.

The 60 MP front camera comes with OIS and Autofocus and can record video up to 1440p resolution. On the back, the Infinix Zero 20 opts for a 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The Zero 20 boots Android 12 with Infinix XOS 12 on top.