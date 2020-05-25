App
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro with quad-camera setup and 5,000 mAh battery launching on May 29

We expect the two phones to debut in the budget smartphone market.

Carlsen Martin

The Infinix Hot 9 series is scheduled to makes in debut in India on May 29. A page dedicated to the Hot 9 series has shown up on e-commerce platform Flipkart. The company will launch two phones in the Hot series, the Hot 9 and the Hot 9 Pro.

The Flipkart page details the camera setup of the Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro. Both phones will feature an AI quad-camera setup. The primary camera on the Hot 9 features a 13-megapixel sensor, while the Hot 9 Pro offers a 48-megapixel main camera.

The other three camera sensors on both the Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro include a 2-megapixel depth sensor, 2-megapixel macro camera and a Low-light sensor. A triple-LED flash completes the camera setup. Infinix has also opted for an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front of the phone. The Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro feature a dedicated LED flash on the front. The page also confirms the presence of a fingerprint reader on the back.

The Infinix Hot 9 was unveiled in Indonesia in March with a 5,000 mAh battery, 6.6-inch IPS HD+ LCD panel, and a MediaTek chipset. While the Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro will differ from the Hot 9 in Indonesia, we believe some of the specs will be the same. More details about the Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro will be revealed tomorrow through the Flipkart page.

We do not know the price of the two phones in the Infinix Hot series. However, we expect the two phones to debut in the budget smartphone market, competing with phones like the Realme C3, Realme Narzo 10A, and Redmi 8.

First Published on May 25, 2020 06:16 pm

tags #Infinix #smartphones

