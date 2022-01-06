MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Car India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Indians likely to get e-passports soon: MEA Secretary Sanjay Bhattacharyya

Emphasising the need to expedite the roll-out of e-passports, the MEA Secretary said these passports will be secure with biometric data and will enable smooth passage through immigration posts globally, among other things.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
Currently, passports issued to Indian citizens are printed on booklets. [Image: Shutterstock]

Currently, passports issued to Indian citizens are printed on booklets. [Image: Shutterstock]


The Centre has announced plans to leverage the use of technology and digital systems to issue e-passports for all citizens. "Indian citizens are likely to start getting e-passports soon," said Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Sanjay Bhattacharyya in a tweet.

Emphasising the need to expedite the roll-out of e-passports, the MEA secretary said the said passports would be secure with biometric data and enable smooth passage through immigration posts globally, among other things.

Currently, passports issued to Indian citizens are printed on booklets. India issued 20,000 official and diplomatic e-passports on a trial basis with an electronic microprocessor chip embedded in them. The government earlier said that the move was to make forgery of passports difficult and to help faster immigration for passengers.

Close

Related stories

"India Security Press, Nashik has awarded the contract for procurement of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)-compliant electronic contactless inlays along with its operating system necessary for chip-enabled e-Passports," the ministry said in a statement released in March 2021.

In India, there is a network of 555 Passport Kendras which includes 36 Passport Offices, 93 Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) and 426 Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).

In August 2020, the government said that all 36 passport offices in India would issue e-passports after the components of the personalisation system are inducted in the existing issuance system.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #e-passports #India #MEA #Sanjay Bhattacharyya
first published: Jan 6, 2022 09:36 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.