App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian govt launches video conferencing app challenge; winner to bag prize money of Rs 1 cr

Winner of the “Innovation Challenge for Development of Video Conferencing Solution” will be announced on July 29, who will win the prize money of Rs 1 crore and a certificate from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Zoom video conferencing has been under the radar for several security-related concerns after its increasing popularity over the past few months. Adding more trouble to the rising concerns was the Indian government announcing Zoom unsafe, further advising its citizens to avoid using the app. Now, to help find secure alternatives, the government of India has launched a new challenge for Indian companies with prize money of Rs 1 crore.

The new challenge called “Innovation Challenge for Development of Video Conferencing Solution” aims at bringing out the best solution for a video conferencing app without compromising on user security and privacy.

All Indian companies can participate in the challenge until April 30. In order to win the challenge, the developer team needs to ensure it meets all the requirements. These include the video conferencing app's compatibility on any device, working in a poor network while consuming less power while providing encryption.

Close

Winner of the “Innovation Challenge for Development of Video Conferencing Solution” will be announced on July 29, and the winning team will get Rs 1 crore as prize money and a certificate from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

related news

Although Zoom has announced that it will focus on improving security on its platform within three months, security woes continue to trouble the company. Several reports of Zoom-bombing and account information breach have been reported online. Recently, it was reported that details of over 5 lakh Zoom accounts were available on the dark web, and some of them were even on sale for free.

In case you are planning to delete your Zoom account, here is a step-by-step guide to do so.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 07:41 pm

tags #Zoom

most popular

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.