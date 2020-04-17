App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How to delete your Zoom account: A step-by-step guide

After multiple notices and advisories, if you have decided to deactivate your Zoom account, here is how you can do it.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Video conferencing service Zoom has been under the radar over several security concerns after its significant surge in popularity over the last few months. India’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also deemed Zoom as an unsafe app and said that no government officials would use the service. Several international organisations have also banned their employees from using Zoom after reported cases of security breach and privacy-related concerns.

After multiple notices and advisories, if you have decided to delete your Zoom account, here is how you can do it.

Note: Users having Zoom Paid Subscription will have to first cancel their subscription before terminating their account. To do so,

1-Sign into the Zoom account via the web portal.

2- Click on Account Management > Billing > Current Plans > Click on Cancel Subscription.

3- Confirm your request by clicking on ‘Cancel Subscription’.

4- Choose among the list of options why you would no longer like to renew your subscription and hit Submit.

Now that you have cancelled your Zoom subscription, here is how you to delete your Zoom account:

1- Go to zoom.us and log in your account via the web portal.

2- Click on the profile icon on the upper right corner.

3- Scroll to the bottom and click ‘Sign me out from all my devices’. This will log you out from all the devices, including your laptops and smartphones.

4- Repeat Steps 1 and 2.

5- Click on ‘Account Management’ and go to ‘Account Profile’.

6- You will find the ‘Terminate my Account’ at the bottom of the screen.

7- Click ‘Yes’ to confirm that you would like to deactivate your Zoom account.

8- You will be redirected to the Zoom homepage and shown a message that your account termination was successful.

After deactivating your Zoom account, you can go ahead and delete the app from your smartphone and other devices.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 09:42 am

tags #security #Zoom

