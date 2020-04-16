Government of India issues advisory to make meetings on Zoom safer

Despite a surge in userbase, Zoom has continued to make headlines across the world for its shambolic privacy policy and growing list of security breaches. Now, the controversy-ridden video conferencing has fallen under the radar of the Government of India’s Cyber Coordination Center or CyCord.



Set a new user ID and password for each meeting



Enable the waiting room that will only allow users to enter when granted admission by the host



Disable the join before host option



Only allow screen sharing by the host



Disable the option that allows participants to rejoin the meeting after being removed



Restrict or disable the file transfer option when it isn’t required (We’d recommend disabling it permanently)



Lock meetings, once all participants have joined



Restrict the recording feature



If you are administering the meeting, end the meeting rather than just leaving.



The agency recently issued an advisory for Zoom users in the country. The advisory suggests certain guidelines to make video meetings on the platform safer. The advisory details these steps to use Zoom safely:

The advisory highlights ways to prevent unauthorised access to conference rooms and avoid DOS attacks by restricting users through passwords and access grants.

The advisory is specially meant for private individuals and organisations and comes after the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in) warned that Zoom was not safe.