Last Updated : May 05, 2020 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei Y9s with notch-less display and triple camera setup launching in India soon

While a launch date has not been confirmed, the phone is already listed on Amazon India and Huawei’s official website.

Carlsen Martin

Huawei unveiled the Y9s last November as one of the most affordable smartphones with a pop-up selfie camera. The Huawei Y9s is now coming to India with the company posting a teaser video on its official Twitter handle. While a launch date has not been confirmed, the phone is already listed on Amazon India and Huawei’s official website.

The Huawei Y9s is powered by the Kirin 710F SoC that is paired with 6GB of RAM. The Y9s runs on Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1 with Huawei’s Mobile Services, including the Huawei AppGallery. The Huawei Y9s packs a 4,000 mAh battery with standard 10W charging support. The device features 128GB of storage that can be expanded to 512GB through a microSD card.

The phone sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ IPS notch-less display. Since the phone features an LCD panel, the fingerprint reader is shifted to the side. For selfies and video calls, the Huawei Y9s has a 16-megapixel camera with a pop-up mechanism. On the back, Huawei has opted for a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Huawei Y9s will be sold in three colours –Breathing Crystal, Midnight Black, and Phantom Purple. While India pricing has not been announced yet, the phone was launched at around USD 240 (Roughly Rs 18,100).

First Published on May 5, 2020 06:05 pm

tags #Huawei #smartphones

