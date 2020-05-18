App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei P40 Lite 5G with 64MP quad-camera setup, Kirin 820 SoC launched

Huawei P40 Lite 5G looks like a rebranded version of the Nova 7 SE 5G launched last month in China, and not a 5G-variant of P40 Lite.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Huawei has launched the P40 Lite 5G in Europe. The P40 Lite is the newest addition to the flagship P40 series after the Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+.

Huawei P40 Lite 5G looks like a rebranded version of the Nova 7 SE 5G launched last month in China, and not a 5G-variant of P40 Lite. The P40 Lite 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a punch-hole cutout on the upper-left corner for the 16MP front camera.

P40 Lite 5G has four vertically aligned camera sensors on the back. These include a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.4 ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera.

Close

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Huawei's home-bred HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G octa-core chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The storage can be further expanded by up to 256GB using a proprietary Nano Memory SD card. Huawei has packed a 4,000 mAh battery in the P40 Lite 5G’s body, which is 8.58mm thick and weighs 189 grams. This battery features 40W SuperCharge fast charging support.

related news

Biometrics include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.

Notably, Huawei P40 Lite 5G runs on Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 without Google Play services.

The smartphone is priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs 32,700) for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant. It is up for pre-orders in Europe in Midnight Black, Space Silver, and Crush Green colour options.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 02:52 pm

tags #gadgets #Huawei #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 and loan moratorium: Loose ends need to be tied up

COVID-19 and loan moratorium: Loose ends need to be tied up

In pics | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What is allowed, what is not

In pics | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What is allowed, what is not

Australia welcomes growing support for COVID-19 inquiry at WHO meeting

Australia welcomes growing support for COVID-19 inquiry at WHO meeting

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.