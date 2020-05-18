Huawei P40 Lite 5G with 64MP quad-camera setup, Kirin 820 SoC launched

Huawei has launched the P40 Lite 5G in Europe. The P40 Lite is the newest addition to the flagship P40 series after the Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+.

Huawei P40 Lite 5G looks like a rebranded version of the Nova 7 SE 5G launched last month in China, and not a 5G-variant of P40 Lite. The P40 Lite 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a punch-hole cutout on the upper-left corner for the 16MP front camera.

P40 Lite 5G has four vertically aligned camera sensors on the back. These include a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.4 ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Huawei's home-bred HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G octa-core chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The storage can be further expanded by up to 256GB using a proprietary Nano Memory SD card. Huawei has packed a 4,000 mAh battery in the P40 Lite 5G’s body, which is 8.58mm thick and weighs 189 grams. This battery features 40W SuperCharge fast charging support.

Biometrics include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.

Notably, Huawei P40 Lite 5G runs on Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 without Google Play services.

The smartphone is priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs 32,700) for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant. It is up for pre-orders in Europe in Midnight Black, Space Silver, and Crush Green colour options.