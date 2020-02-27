Huawei P40 Lite launch: 48 MP quad-camera, 40W fast charging & other specs

The Huawei P40 'Lite' flagship device has been unveiled in Spain ahead of the P40 series launch on March 26.

A rebranded version of the Nova 6 SE from December 2019, the P40 Lite features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with 1080x2340 resolution. The screen has a tiny hole-punch cutout on the top-left for the 16MP f/2.0 front camera.

Performance engine includes Huawei’s in-house HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also an 8GB variant, pricing of which is not announced yet. For battery, the device a 4,200 mAh battery support for 40W SuperCharge fast charging technology.

The P40 Lite has four camera sensors on the back - a main 48MP shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The lack of an AMOLED panel makes way for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Huawei P40 Lite has been launched for EUR 299 (roughly Rs 23,400) for the 6GB variant. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based EMUI with Huawei Mobile Services instead of Google Mobile Services. This means that the P40 Lite does not come with Google Play Store, Google Maps, YouTube or other such apps.