Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE Launched: All you need to know

Within less than a month of its big P40 series unveil, Huawei have announced yet another flagship smartphone series. The company’s Nova series recently got three new additions in the form of the Huawei Nova 7, Nova 7 SE and Nova 7 Pro. All three phones offer 5G connectivity, while the Nova 7 SE uses a mid-range chipset. Additionally, there are no Google mobile services on any of the three devices with Huawei opting for EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10.

Huawei Nova 7 ProThe Huawei Nova 7 Pro features a 6.57-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The screen features a 19:5:9 aspect ratio with noticeable curvature on the edges as well as an in-display fingerprint reader. The Huawei Nova 7 Pro also gets a pill-shaped notch with a 32-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

On the back, the Nova 7 Pro uses a 64-megapixel primary sensor that is aided by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8-megapixel periscope module that features OIS and 5x Optical zoom and 50x Hybrid zoom. The last sensor on the phone is a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The Huawei Nova 7 Pro is powered by the Kirin 985 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support.

Huawei Nova 7The Huawei Nova 7 sports a 6.53-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. However, the screen on the standard Nova 7 is flat without any curvature. The in-built fingerprint scanner remains, but the punch hole cutout only houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera unit.

In terms of optics, the vanilla Nova 7 has the same 64-megapixel quad-camera setup as the “Pro” variant. However, the Periscope camera is replaced with a telephoto shooter that only does 3x Optical zoom and 5x hybrid zoom. The Huawei Nova 7 also uses the same chipset as the Nova 7 Pro. Battery capacity and charging speed are also identical on both devices.

Huawei Nova 7 SE The Huawei Nova 7 SE is a mid-range smartphone, powered by the new Kirin 820 5G chipset. The Nova 7 SE also gets the same 4,000 mAh battery and 40W fast-charging support. The Nova 7SE gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a single camera cutout. Since the panel uses LCD technology, the fingerprint reader is mounted to the side.

The Huawei Nova 7 SE boasts a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. On the back, you get a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Huawei Nova 7 Series Prices

Model RAM/Storage Price Nova 7 Pro 8GB/128GB CNY 3,700 (Roughly Rs 39,757) Nova 7 Pro 8GB/256GB CNY 4,100 (Roughly Rs 44,100) Nova 7 8GB/128GB CNY 3,000 (Roughly Rs 32,220) Nova 7 8GB/256GB CNY 3,400 (Roughly Rs 36,520) Nova 7 SE 8GB/128GB CNY 2,400 (Roughly Rs 25,800) Nova 7 SE 8GB/256GB CNY 2,800 (Roughly Rs 30,100)