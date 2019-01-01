Huawei P Smart 2019 to go on sale from January 2; a look at price, specs

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has unveiled its latest mid-range smartphone Huawei P Smart 2019. The device sports gradient back panel and dewdrop notch display and will go on sale starting January 2, in Europe.

The device is the successor to Huawei's P Smart smartphone launched in late 2017 and will retail at a price of 249 euros (Rs 20,000 approx) and will be available on both online and offline platforms.

Huawei is yet to disclose whether the device will be launched globally, including in countries like India and is launching the smartphone exclusively in Europe for the time being.

Specifications

Huawei P Smart (2019) sports a 6.21-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with dewdrop notch at the top. The display comes with a resolution of 1080*2340p and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Thanks to the notch, P Smart 2019 sports a device with a large screen-to-body ratio of 83.1 percent. The device measures 155.2mm x 73.4mm x 8mm and is on the lighter side at 160 grams.

P Smart 2019 is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 and is backed by a 3GB RAM. The device comes with 64GB on-board storage which can be expanded by 512GB using a hybrid microSD card. Handing graphics on the smartphone is a Mali-G51 MP4 GPU.

In optics, P Smart 2019 flaunts dual-rear camera setup with 13MP + 2MP with AI capabilities. Apart from the LED flash for low-light photography assistance, the cameras come with AI image stabilisation, autofocus among salient features. At the front, the device houses an 8MP camera with aperture of f/2.0.

The smartphone runs on the latest Android Oreo 9 out-of-the-box with Huawei’s EMUI 9 skin loaded on top. Providing juice to the device is a 3,400mAh battery, which according to the company can sustain up to 96 hours of music playback. For connectivity, the dual-SIM VoLTE smartphone has features such as dual band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, among others. P Smart 2019 will debut in Midnight Black, Aurora Blue, and Sapphire Blue colour variants.