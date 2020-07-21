HP Omen 15 and Pavilion Gaming 16 laptops launched with the latest AMD and Intel processors

HP has updated its Omen and Pavilion gaming laptops in India with the latest Intel and AMD processing hardware. The two notebooks were unveiled in June but have only just arrived in the Indian market. The HP Omen 15 has been refreshed with new specs and a redesigned chassis, while the Omen 16 is the company’s first 16-inch gaming laptop.

HP Omen 15 and HP Pavilion Gaming 16 Price in India

The HP Omen 15 is priced in India starting from Rs 79,999 and Rs 75,999 for the Intel and AMD model, respectively. The HP Pavilion Gaming 16 laptop starts from Rs 70,999 for the Intel variant and Rs 59,999 for the AMD version.

The HP Omen 15 is already listed on HP’s Indian website and will arrive in two colour options – Shadow Black and Mica Silver. The 16-inch HP Pavilion Gaming 16 has not been listed yet but is said to be available later in July.

HP Omen 15 Specs

The new HP Omen gaming laptop can be configured with the latest 10th Gen Intel H or AMD Ryzen 4000 H series processors. The new Omen 15 can be equipped with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super with Max-Q GPU. HP also offers up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage with support for RAID 0.

The HP Omen 15 arrives with a 15.6-inch display, which is available in two-panel options, including a 4K UHD OLED panel and a Full HD panel with Nvidia G-Sync technology and a 300Hz refresh rate. The notebook also comes with a full-size RGB keyboard with per-key RGB lighting. HP also claims that the new Omen 15 can deliver up to 12.5 hours of battery life on a single charge.

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 Specs

The notebook features a 16-inch Full HD IPS display with slim bezels, which makes it possible to fit the screen in a 15-inch chassis. The notebook can be powered by a 10th Gen Intel H series or AMD Ryzen 4000 H series processors. The new HP Pavilion gaming laptop can be configured with up to an Nvidia GTX 1660Ti graphics card.