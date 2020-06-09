HP 14s and HP Pavilion x360 14 notebooks launched in India with 4G LTE, 10th Gen Intel Processors

HP just dropped a couple of new laptops in India from the company’s new “always connected” PC portfolio. The HP 14s (2020) and Pavilion x360 14 (2020) notebooks are designed for mainstream consumers. Both laptops arrive with 10th Gen Intel mobile processors and 4G LTE connectivity.

The HP 14s (2020) is priced in India at Rs 44,999 for the Intel Core i3 processor option, while the Intel Core i5 processor option costs Rs 64,999. The Core i3 version features 4GB of RAM, while the Core i5 variant opts for 8GB of RAM. The 2020 model of the HP Pavilion x360 14 is priced in India starting from Rs 84,999 and will go on sale from July 1.

Launch offers for both HP notebooks include a six-month free data access (1.5GB per day) on Jio network. Customers will also get 30 percent discounts on overall Jio data plans after the first six months.

Speaking on the launch, Vinay Awasthi, Managing Director, HP India Market said, “Our constant endeavour at HP is to democratize access to technology by making premium features available for all consumer segments. The introduction of 4G LTE access in a mainstream device will transform the experience for millions of PC users in India to work, learn and play from anytime, anywhere.”

HP 14s (2020)

The HP 14s features an ultra-mobile design. It can be configured with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 mobile processor with built-in Intel XMM 7360 4G LTE6 to provide a fast and secure connected solution. The processor is paired with Intel UHD Graphics and up to 8GB of DDR4-2666 SDRAM. Storage options include - 1TB 5400rpm SATA HDD and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

The notebook features a 14-inch micro-edge FHD (1080p) IPS display with ultra-narrow bezels and HP True Vision 720p HD camera. The notebook features a full-size, island-type keyboard and a touchpad. The HP 14s laptop packs a three-cell, 41Wh lithium-ion battery that the company claims can offer up to nine hours of battery life.

HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020)

The HP Pavilion x360 14 rocks the new 10th Gen Intel processors with Intel’s Iris Plus Graphics. The device also contains a 4G LTE sim slot for secure connectivity. The new Pavilion x360 14 sports a 14-inch FHD (1080p) display with an 82.47-percent screen-to-body ratio. HP claims that the new Pavilion x360 14 offers up to 11 hours of battery life.