Honor X10 5G launched with Kirin 820, 90Hz notch-less display and 40 MP triple camera setup

Honor just dropped its first 5G smartphone in its more affordable X series. The latest addition to Honor’s 5G portfolio is dubbed the Honor X10 5G. The USP of the premium mid-range 5G smartphone include a high refresh rate display, triple-camera setup, and the best mid-range chipset on the market.

The Honor X10 5G is powered by the Kirin 820 SoC with a 5G modem. The X10 5G supports dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA) as well as nine 5G frequency bands for extensive coverage. The Honor X10 5G runs on Android 10 with MagicUI 3.1.1 without Google’s Mobile Services. The Honor X10 5G is available in three memory configurations – 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB. You also get a microSD card slot, which offers storage expansion up to 256GB.

Honor X10 5G Specification

The phone packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. The Honor X10 5G sports a 6.63-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel. The screen features a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has no notch, while the selfie shooter is housed in a 16-megapixel popup module.

On the back, the X10 5G boasts a 40-megapixel primary camera with an RYYB sensor for better low-light photography. The primary camera is backed by an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper and a 2-megapixel dedicated macro unit. The main camera setup supports AIS Super Night Mode, 3D Portrait Lighting Effect, and 960fps Slow Motion video recording.

The Honor X10 5G is available in Midnight Black, Titanium Silver, Fiery Orange, and Sapphire Blue colours. The 6GB/64GB model is priced at CNY 1,899 (Roughly Rs 20,250), while the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants cost CNY 2,199 (Roughly Rs 23,450) and CNY 2,399 (Roughly Rs 25,560), respectively. The phone will go on sale on May 26 in China. However, there is no word on international availability.



