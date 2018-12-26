Honor View 20 with punch-hole display, 48MP rear-lens, Kirin 980 launched: Check price, specs, availability

After a brief teaser last week, Huawei's sub-brand Honor has officially unveiled its latest smartphone, the Honor View 20. The device was unveiled in an event in China and sports an in-screen punch-hole selfie camera, a massive 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor, 25MP selfie camera, Kirin 980 SoC and a large 4,000 mAh battery.

Honor View 20 specifications

Honor V20 sports 6.4-inch full-HD+ TFT LCD display with resolution of 1080*2310 pixels and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device sports very large screen-to-body ratio of 91.82 percent, thanks to extremely thin chin at the bottom and the punch-hole that houses the front camera. The device measures 156.9mm x 75.4mm x 8.1mm.

Talking about performance, V20 comes powered by Huawei's home-bred chipset, the Kirin 980, with eight cores and peak clock rate of 2.6 GHz. The processor is assisted by 6GB/8GB RAM variants depending on the model you pick along with a standard 128GB inbuilt storage capacity. However, as mentioned, the special edition version comes with an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The smartphone will come with the latest Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with Honor's Magic UI 2.0.1 skin loaded on top. The device comes with GPU Turbo 2.0 for enhanced gaming experience.

In optics, V20 comes with a massive 48MP primary Sony IMX586 1/2-inch CMOS sensor with 0.8 µm/pixel and aperture of f/1.8. In addition, there is also a 3D time-of-flight camera (ToF camera) which will not assist in photography, but would enable 3D body shaping which can be utilised in features such as slimming. The camera comes with features such as ability to record 4K videos and slow-motion videos at 960fps, AI HDR, LED flash for low-light photography assistance. At the front, the device houses a 25MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The device draws power from a 4,000 mAh battery, which supports 22.5W fast charging. In connectivity, the dual SIM smartphone supports Bluetooth 5.0, dual band Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, USB Type-C for PC connectivity.

Apart from regular features, Honor V20 features Link Turbo technology which allows apps on the smartphone to use Wi-Fi and Cellular data at the same time. The technology further lets apps to choose between networks and lets one app access Wi-Fi data while allowing another app to use cellular data.

Honor View 20 price

The Honor V20 has been launched in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations and has been priced at 2,999 Chinese yuan (approx Rs 30,500) and 3,499 Chinese yuan (approx Rs 35,500) respectively. Additionally, Honor has announced the special Moschcino Edition that comes with 8GB/256GB configuration.

While the regular edition of the smartphone comes will be available in charm blue, red, and midnight black colour options, the special edition phone will be available in red and blue.

Honor V20 availability

The device has been currently launched exclusively in China for the time being with global launch scheduled for January 22 at Paris. Interested buyers can pre-book the smartphone from Tmall, Jingdong, Vmall, and others in China with shipping slated to begin from December 28.