you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honor Play 4T to launch on April 9; Everything we know so far

The company could unveil two smartphones on April 9 – Honor Play 4T and Honor Play 4T Pro.

Carlsen Martin

Chinese smartphone maker Honor launched the Play 9A smartphone earlier this week. Now, the Huawei sub-brand is gearing up to unveil the Play 4T series. The company could unveil two smartphones on April 9 – Honor Play 4T and Honor Play 4T Pro.

According to a new post on the company’s official Weibo post, the Honor Play 4T series will arrive on April 9. While Honor hasn’t confirmed any specifications, a Weibo post from Digital Chat Station has leaked several specs of the device.

The post suggests that at least one Honor Play 4T phone will be powered by the Kirin 810 SoC, a premium mid-range chipset that arrived last year. The tipster also claims that the Honor Play 4T will use a 6.3-inch OLED FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch for the front camera. The device will also use an in-display fingerprint reader.

The phone is also expected to pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. The rear camera setup on the Honor Play 4T compromises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The notch on the front could house a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Since the information doesn’t come directly from Honor, it is best to take it with a pinch of salt. However, Honor’s official post displays a silhouette of the smartphone with a notch-less screen.

To recap, Honor launched the Play 3 last year with a Kirin 710F SoC, IPS LCD panel, 48-megapixel triple camera setup, 4,000 mAh battery and 10W fast charging.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 03:04 pm

tags #Honor #smartphones

