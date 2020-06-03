App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honor Play 4, Play 4 Pro launched with 5G, 7nm SoC: All you need to know

The Honor Play 4 is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 21,175), while the Honor Play 4 Pro costs CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 30,700).

Carlsen Martin

Huawei's sub-brand Honor just launched two new 5G phones - Honor Play 4 and Honor Play 4 Pro. Both the smartphones offer powerful 7nm chipsets. While the Honor Play 4 arrives as strong mid-ranger, the Honor Play 4 Pro offers a more premium option. Let’s take a look at all the details about the new devices.

Honor Play 4 Pro Specifications

The Honor Play 4 Pro is powered by a Kirin 990 SoC, which uses an external 5G modem. The phone runs Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10 but lacks Google Mobile Services. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Honor Play Pro packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support. The device sports a 6.57-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a pill-shaped camera cutout that houses a 32 MP primary shooter and 8 MP ultrawide snapper.

In optics, the Honor Play Pro opts for a dual-camera setup. The main shooter is a Sony IMX600 sensor with a 40 MP resolution and an RYYB filter. The second camera is an 8 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. The camera setup also features a Laser AF system. The phone can record videos in up to 4K resolution at 60 fps. Honor uses AIS, which is stabilisation powered by the Kirin IPS as opposed to OIS.

related news

Honor Play 4 Specifications

The standard Honor Play 4 opts for a MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset with an integrated 5G modem. The Play 4 sports a slightly larger 6.81-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen. The phone packs a 4,300mAh but charging drops down to 22.5W. It also available in a single 8GB/128GB configuration and runs Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10.

The Honor Play 4 boasts a quad-camera setup, including a 64 MP primary sensor, which is optimised for higher resolution as opposed to better low-light photography on the Pro variant. The other three camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide snapper, 2 MP macro camera, and 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device gets a single 16 MP selfie shooter.

The Honor Play 4 is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 21,175) and is available in Phantom Blue and Midnight Black colour options. The Honor Play 4 Pro costs CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 30,700) and is available in the same colour options as the vanilla Play 4.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 07:48 pm

tags #Honor #smartphones

