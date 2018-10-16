Honor 8X with Kirin 710, 5.5 inch FHD+ display, dual-rear camera launched: Price, specs, availability

Chinese smartphone brand Honor has officially launched its newest mid-range smartphone Honor 8X in India. The smartphone sports Kirin 710 SoC, tri-camera configuration along with a high screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent, thanks to its notch-display.

Honor has launched the phone in three variants – 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage and has priced them at Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively.

The device can be purchased on Amazon.in along with Honor’s official website hihonor.com. The device will go on sale starting October 24 from 12 noon with Amazon hosting a dedicated page where interested buyers can register to be notified on availability.

Honor 8X specifications

Honor 8X is the newest entrant to the company’s X series and comes with a reflective glass back design and an almost borderless 5.5 inch FHD+ FullView notch display. The tall screen comes with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a high screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent. The display resolution is set at 2340*1080p with a pixel density of 397ppi. It measures 160.4mm x 76.6mm x 7.8mm and weighs 175 grams.

On performance, the device runs on Huawei’s home-bred octa-core Kirin 710 SoC with a clock rate of 2.2 GHz and 12nm technology. For graphics crunching, the phone comes with Mali G51 graphics processor along with Huawei’s famed GPU Turbo technology which boosts the efficiency of graphics processing while minimising its impact on power consumption.

Honor 8X runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with EMUI 8.2 skin loaded on top. Apart from the internal storage, the device supports memory expansion of upto 400GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

In camera, Honor 8X sports AI-enabled dual-rear camera setup with 20MP + 2MP with aperture of f/1.8 and f/2.4 respectively. Apart from PDAF, the sensors have features such as Portrait Mode, ability to identify 22 different objects or 500 real-time scenarios, AI Beauty Effect, Super Night Shot for enhanced stability during long shorts, Super Slow-motion videos at 480fps.

On the front, the smartphone has a 16MP camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and features such as enhanced ISO, 4-in-1 Light Fusion support, multi-frame image processing, bokeh effect, AI-based image beautification, etc. The front camera also doubles up as a security tool with the face-unlock feature.

The smartphone comes with 3750 mAh Li-Po battery and has connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE compatibility, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 + BLE, USB 2.0, GPRS, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, A-GPS, proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Digital compass, Gravity sensor, Gyroscope, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

The smartphone will be available in blue and black colours.