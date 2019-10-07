App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 09:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's how you can assemble a basic gaming PC for around Rs 40000

A gaming PC for around Rs 40,000? Read this to know

Carlsen Martin

If you’re looking to build a gaming PC, there’s no better time to do so than the present. The new crop of processors and graphics cards are reasonably priced. But ‘reasonable’ is not necessarily ‘reasonable’ to all users. But the price of putting together a gaming PC depends on what type of a machine you want to build.

A machine that can run AAA titles and E-sports games on high settings at 1080p will set you back no-less than Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000. However, if you’re working on a tight budget, you can always build a PC under Rs 40K for some light work or casual gaming.

So, let’s get started with the components.

The six-core AMD 3000 Ryzen 5 processor is a budget user’s best friend. The processor will be more than capable of handling multitasking workloads. The best part of the Ryzen processor is that it offers more cores for less and comes with a stock cooling fan, which is more than sufficient for casual gaming. 

On the graphics front, the AMD RX 570 is an excellent pick, being able to outperform Nvidia’s GTX 1650 by about a 10 percent margin. The combination of CPU and GPU will offer 1080p gaming at 60fps with settings cranked up to high or medium depending on the game you’re playing.

A budget-friendly motherboard will work well in this case. For RAM, you want to go with two 4GB Corsair DDR4 modules as opposed to one 8GB module. An SSD/HDD combination should get the job done when it comes to storage.

Considering this isn’t going to be a demanding system, a 500W PSU should do the trick. The motherboard isn’t all that big, which means a mid-size tower will get the job done.

Now, all you need is a monitor, router (If you don’t already have one), mouse and keyboard. It is best not to mix up your components’ budget with your accessories’ budget.

Component Brand Price (INR)
CPURYZEN 5 350011,000
MotherboardMsi B450M PRO-M2 MAX5,600
GPUGigabyte AORUS Radeon RX57011,000
RAM2 x ADATA XPG Gammix D10 Series 4GB3,100
StorageWestern Digital Green 120GB M.2 SSD + Western Digital 1TB Blue 7200 RPM4,470
Power SupplyGIGABYTE GP-PB500 500W 80 PLUS Bronze Certified3,000
CabinetCooler Master Elite 310 Cabinet2,400
 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 7, 2019 09:30 pm

tags #gaming

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.