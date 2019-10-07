Here's how you can assemble a basic gaming PC for around Rs 40000

If you’re looking to build a gaming PC, there’s no better time to do so than the present. The new crop of processors and graphics cards are reasonably priced. But ‘reasonable’ is not necessarily ‘reasonable’ to all users. But the price of putting together a gaming PC depends on what type of a machine you want to build.

A machine that can run AAA titles and E-sports games on high settings at 1080p will set you back no-less than Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000. However, if you’re working on a tight budget, you can always build a PC under Rs 40K for some light work or casual gaming.

So, let’s get started with the components.

The six-core AMD 3000 Ryzen 5 processor is a budget user’s best friend. The processor will be more than capable of handling multitasking workloads. The best part of the Ryzen processor is that it offers more cores for less and comes with a stock cooling fan, which is more than sufficient for casual gaming.

On the graphics front, the AMD RX 570 is an excellent pick, being able to outperform Nvidia’s GTX 1650 by about a 10 percent margin. The combination of CPU and GPU will offer 1080p gaming at 60fps with settings cranked up to high or medium depending on the game you’re playing.

A budget-friendly motherboard will work well in this case. For RAM, you want to go with two 4GB Corsair DDR4 modules as opposed to one 8GB module. An SSD/HDD combination should get the job done when it comes to storage.

Considering this isn’t going to be a demanding system, a 500W PSU should do the trick. The motherboard isn’t all that big, which means a mid-size tower will get the job done.

Now, all you need is a monitor, router (If you don’t already have one), mouse and keyboard. It is best not to mix up your components’ budget with your accessories’ budget.