Here are some lesser-known Windows 10 tips and tricks



Customise Your Gestures: One of the biggest issues with Windows was its lack of support for multi-touch gestures. However, with Windows 10, Microsoft has taken care of this issue and gone a step ahead to allow for customized gesture commands. Open Settings and go to Devices; you will see Touchpad listed on the left side menu. Click on Touchpad, and on the right side, you will see an option for three-finger gestures and four-finger gestures. You can choose your preferred action for swipe and tap in this section which would help you work faster and be more productive.

Type Emojis from your PC: You might think that Emojis are limited only to smartphones, but that's not the case anymore. If you have a Windows 10 computer, you can insert your favourite emojis in any program. To access the Emoji keyboard, just press the Windows key and the full stop key on the keyboard – it will bring the emoji keyboard onscreen. To insert an emoji, just tap on it using your mouse pointer, and it will be inserted in the open program.





Copy and Paste Faster: Another handy tool for power users is Windows 10's clipboard history feature. With Clipboard History, you can access all of your copied items in a single place for quick and seamless access – useful if your work involves a lot of copy and paste. Keep in mind that Clipboard History is not enabled by default, so you will have to enable it on the first run. Press Windows key + V on the keyboard to open the Clipboard History window and click on Enable. Once it's enabled, anything that you copy will be listed in the Clipboard History window, which can be accessed anytime by pressing the Windows key + V. You can insert the copied item with a simple double click in the Clipboard history.

Stay focused on work: Windows 10 has a Focus Assist feature - a built-in tool to help the user focus better. It's similar to the do not disturb mode on smartphones that hide all notifications to help focus better. To access this mode on your computer, open Settings and then go to System – on the left side, you will see the Focus Assist feature. When you tap on it, it will give you the option to keep it off, priority only mode (shows on notification from the selected app), or alarms only (no notification is shown). You can even set rules for enabling Focus Assist from this menu to have Focus Assist turned on automatically during set hours, when you are playing games, or if your screen is duplicated to another display.

Share your WiFi connection: Windows 10 has a built-in feature to create a mobile hotspot. With a mobile hotspot, other devices can access the Internet via your Windows 10 computer instead of connecting directly to a WiFi network. This is useful when you are at a place that only allows you to have Internet access on one device and not on all of your devices. The good thing is that you no longer need to have a wired connection to share the Internet via a personal hotspot – with Windows 10, you can share your WiFi connection over the laptop's mobile hotspot feature. Head to Settings > Network > Mobile Hotspot, and you can enable mobile hotspot, choose if you want to share the network from WiFi or Ethernet, as well as select if the other devices connect to your computer over WiFi or Bluetooth connection in order to access the Internet.





Superior sound output: Your Windows 10 computer comes with a hidden feature to enable Spatial audio that can deliver a superior sound experience in music, movies, and games when using headphones. Spatial audio gives you virtual surround sound with your headphones that can completely change your computer's audio experience. To enable Spatial audio, right-click on the sound icon in the system tray, and it will show you the Spatial Audio setting. In these settings, enable Windows Sonic for Headphones to experience virtual surround sound in your headphones. If your computer supports it, you can also enable Dolby Access or DTS audio setting.

Microsoft Windows 10 has over 70 percent share when it comes to Windows personal computers. This indicates the popularity of the operating system with personal as well as business users. Even though you might be using the operating system for a long time now, here are a few hidden tips and tricks that can help you get the most out of your computer.