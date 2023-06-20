Green Journey: Infosys, Association of Tennis Professionals launch ‘Carbon Tracker’

Massimo Calvelli, Chief Executive Officer, ATP commented on the launch of the app feature and emphasised that 'Tennis' mission to net zero emissions'.

Tech giant Infosys announced on June 20 that as part of its strategic collaboration with the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals), the governing body of men's professional tennis, it is launching a new digital Carbon Tracker.

The Carbon Tracker is aimed at making tennis more environmentally responsible. The feature is live and can be used via the ATP PlayerZone app, which enables players to track and offset their carbon emissions while travelling to participate in tournaments across the global tennis season, a release issued by the company said.

To incentivise lower carbon emissions, the Carbon Tracker will introduce a ‘Green Badge’ that players can earn at the end of each season to be displayed across their profile and rankings pages on ATPTour.com to mark their commitment to sustainability and lower emission targets.

Commenting on the launch, Massimo Calvelli, Chief Executive Officer, ATP emphasised on the mission to net zero emissions.

“Tennis is on a mission to Net Zero and like many sports, our travel footprint is our biggest challenge. ATP’s new Carbon Tracker makes it simple for players to join that journey," Calvelli said.

Speaking about the new launch, Sumit Virmani, Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, talked about how the collaboration between the tech company and the sports body sensitises the need for energy transition in sports.

“The synergy between Infosys and ATP has resulted in a very action-oriented innovation which sensitises the need for energy transition in sports. As we drive towards a hyperconnected economy, it is imperative for us to focus on dynamically driving carbon consciousness in an innovative, sustainable, and efficient manner,” Virmani said.