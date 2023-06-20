As hiring slows, employee pyramid improvement stalls at Infosys, TCS

Highlights TCS’s employee pyramid mix deteriorated in FY23 Share of junior level employees in its workforce declined slightly at Infosys Elevated attrition undermines employee pyramid improvement efforts of companies With companies slowing hiring in FY24, employee pyramid may not see significant improvement The COVID years were marked by a large intake of freshers by Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). This had improved the employee pyramid in FY22. TCS hired a record fresh 110,000 engineers in FY22 and Infosys hired as many as 85,000...