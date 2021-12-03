MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:Last day to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google to release a new Pixel smartwatch in 2022: Report

The device has been internally codenamed 'Rohan' and will run on the latest version of Wear OS

Moneycontrol News
December 03, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
The new watch will be showcase device for Wear OS

The new watch will be showcase device for Wear OS

Google is hard at work on a smartwatch being developed by a separate team than Fitbit, which the tech giant purchased early this year, a report by Insider said.

Codenamed "Rohan", the Mountain View, California-based company is planning a release in 2022, marking its foray into smartwatches despite developing and maintaining Wear OS, the publication cited sources as saying.

According to documents viewed by Insider, the watch is meant to show off Wear OS to customers and potential partners. Currently, the latest version of Google's software for phones (Wear OS 3) is exclusive to Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4.

Also read: Removed 48,594 content pieces in October in India: Google compliance report

Google and Samsung partnered for the latest version Wear OS, with the American firm merging some of South Korean company’s Tizen OS into the code.

Close

Related stories

The report also said LG's Watch Sport and Watch Style were originally supposed to be Pixel-branded devices but Google’s Rick Osterloh said the watches did not look like they "belonged in the Pixel family".

Google's watch will use a round chassis and there will be no bezels. It will also incorporate a suite of sensors for health monitoring and fitness analysis.

The company is already testing the smartwatch with people outside the main team and taking feedback. Initial feedback has stressed that the watch needs to be charged every day and that the charging is slow, the report said.

Also read: Qualcomm wants to accelerate AI development for its platforms with Google's help

Like the Apple Watch, Google will use proprietary watchbands. The documents also say that the plan is to release the watch this year, if the testing goes well. Two employees told Insider Google was eyeing a spring launch.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Android Wear #Google #Pixel Smartwatch #Wear OS
first published: Dec 3, 2021 11:37 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.