Qualcomm wants to accelerate AI development for its platforms with Google's help

The company will use Google Cloud's Neural Architecture Search to develop new AI technologies

Qualcomm has partnered with Google to help grow its neural network technologies across platforms. The company will now utilize Google Cloud's Vertex AI Neural Architecture Search (NAS) Services, which will first roll out on the newly announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform.

The ultimate goal is to improve and find new neural network models for Snapdragon mobile, ACPC, XR platform, Snapdragon Ride and models for Qualcomm's IoT services.

Google Cloud's Vertex AI NAS was announced in May and is intended to be a platform for developing and maintaining AI and Machine Learning models. Google claims that AI models trained with Vertex AI NAS require 80% less code compared to the competition.

"The ability to utilize Google's NAS technology to create and optimize new AI models in a condensed timeframe is a game changer for our business," said Ziad Asghar, vice president of product management at Qualcomm.

"We are happy to be the first chipset company to work with Google Cloud on NAS and eager to roll out this technology to further our momentum in connecting the intelligent edge," Asghar added.

Qualcomm says the collaboration will help develop, high accuracy AI with low latency for use in devices meant for IoT, medical imagery, automobile and mobile devices. Using NAS will mean creating and testing new AI models in weeks, as opposed to months.

Google Cloud Vertex AI NAS will also be incorporated into future releases of Qualcomm's Neural Processing SDK, which means the developer's working with the company will also have access to the technology.