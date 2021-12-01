MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:2 days left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Qualcomm wants to accelerate AI development for its platforms with Google's help

Qualcomm wants to improve its neural network and has partnered with Google

Moneycontrol News
December 01, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST
The company will use Google Cloud's Neural Architecture Search to develop new AI technologies

The company will use Google Cloud's Neural Architecture Search to develop new AI technologies

Qualcomm has partnered with Google to help grow its neural network technologies across platforms. The company will now utilize Google Cloud's Vertex AI Neural Architecture Search (NAS) Services, which will first roll out on the newly announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform.

The ultimate goal is to improve and find new neural network models for Snapdragon mobile, ACPC, XR platform, Snapdragon Ride and models for Qualcomm's IoT services.

Google Cloud's Vertex AI NAS was announced in May and is intended to be a platform for developing and maintaining AI and Machine Learning models. Google claims that AI models trained with Vertex AI NAS require 80% less code compared to the competition.

Also Read: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 launched; Xiaomi 12, Realme GT 2 Pro confirmed to feature the chip

"The ability to utilize Google's NAS technology to create and optimize new AI models in a condensed timeframe is a game changer for our business," said Ziad Asghar, vice president of product management at Qualcomm.

Close

Related stories

"We are happy to be the first chipset company to work with Google Cloud on NAS and eager to roll out this technology to further our momentum in connecting the intelligent edge," Asghar added.

Also Read: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip to cost twice as much as the Dimensity 1200 SoC: Report

Qualcomm says the collaboration will help develop, high accuracy AI with low latency for use in devices meant for IoT, medical imagery, automobile and mobile devices. Using NAS will mean creating and testing new AI models in weeks, as opposed to months.

Google Cloud Vertex AI NAS will also be incorporated into future releases of Qualcomm's Neural Processing SDK, which means the developer's working with the company will also have access to the technology.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Google #Qualcomm #Snapdragon
first published: Dec 1, 2021 12:28 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.