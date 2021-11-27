MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip to cost twice as much as the Dimensity 1200 SoC: Report

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is the first smartphone chipset built on the 4nm process. However, new information suggests that smartphones powered by the new MediaTek chipset may not be as affordable as the current crop of phones with MediaTek chips.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station recently reported that the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip will we priced nearly double of the company’s current flagship chip, which is the MediaTek Dimensity 1200. However, the tipster also notes that despite the higher price of the Dimensity 9000, it will still be cheaper than the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

MediaTek announced the 4nm Dimensity 9000 chipset last week during its Tech Summit. Digital Chat Station also revealed some information about the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset, suggesting that we could see the devices powered by the chip in the first quarter of 2022.

MediaTek Dimensity 7000 smartphones are also rumoured to challenge current devices using the Snapdragon 870 mobile platform, which is primarily premium mid-range smartphones. Qualcomm is set to announce its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Snapdragon 898) mobile platform on November 30.