MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip to cost twice as much as the Dimensity 1200 SoC: Report

Despite the higher price, the Dimensity 9000 will still be cheaper than the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Moneycontrol News
November 27, 2021 / 05:32 PM IST

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is the first smartphone chipset built on the 4nm process. However, new information suggests that smartphones powered by the new MediaTek chipset may not be as affordable as the current crop of phones with MediaTek chips.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station recently reported that the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip will we priced nearly double of the company’s current flagship chip, which is the MediaTek Dimensity 1200. However, the tipster also notes that despite the higher price of the Dimensity 9000, it will still be cheaper than the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

MediaTek announced the 4nm Dimensity 9000 chipset last week during its Tech Summit. Digital Chat Station also revealed some information about the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset, suggesting that we could see the devices powered by the chip in the first quarter of 2022.

MediaTek Dimensity 7000 smartphones are also rumoured to challenge current devices using the Snapdragon 870 mobile platform, which is primarily premium mid-range smartphones. Qualcomm is set to announce its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Snapdragon 898) mobile platform on November 30.

At present, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 powered smartphones currently sit in the mid-range segment. In India, phones powered by the Dimensity 1200 chips range anywhere between Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000, depending on the phone. This does suggest that upcoming devices powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 mobile platform could fall into the premium segment, reaching prices upwards of Rs 50,000.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #MediaTek #Qualcomm #smartphones
first published: Nov 27, 2021 05:32 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.