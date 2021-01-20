MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and 1100 5G 6nm architecture-based mobile SoCs announced

MediaTek has announced two new chipsets in its Dimensity lineup. The MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and 1200 are 5G chips based on the latest 6nm architecture as compared to the 7nm process used on previous MediaTek Dimensity chips.

MediaTek claims that the new 6nm chips will come with “unrivalled AI, camera, and multimedia features for powerful 5G experiences.” Realme will be among the first OEMs to launch a phone with the new Dimensity 1200 chip, with Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo set to follow suit.

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 specifications

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 features a 1+3+4 CPU configuration, with a prime Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3.0GHz as well as three more Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.6GHz. The other four cores will be four power-efficient Cortex A55 cores running at 2.0GHz. The Dimensity 1200 SoC also uses the Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and supports UFS 3.1 storage and a maximum of 16GB of LPDDR4x memory.

The chipset offers display support up to a maximum of 2,520*1,080 pixels and up to 168Hz refresh rate. The Dimensity 1200 supports Wi-Fi 6, multi-mode 5G, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, and more. In terms of camera support, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC supports a single 200-megapixel camera sensor or two sensors up to 32-megapixel + 16-megapixel.

MediaTek Dimensity 1100 specifications

The Dimensity 1100 doesn’t have a prime core and features four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and four Cortex A55 efficiency cores running at 2.0GHz. The Dimensity 1100 uses the same GPU as the Dimensity 1200 and features the same RAM and storage support. It supports a display with a similar Full HD+ resolution but a lower 144Hz refresh rate.

The Dimensity 1100 supports up to a single 108-megapixel sensor or two 32-megapixel + 16-megapixel sensors. Connectivity options are the same as that of the Dimensity 1200. Both chips also come with MediaTek’s Networking Engine 3.0, Rapid Response Engine 3.0, and Resource Management Engine 3.0. The Dimensity 1200 SoC supports PQ Engine 3.0 for ray tracing on mobile games and Augmented Reality (AR) experiences.