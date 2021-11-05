MARKET NEWS

Latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 leak reveals CPU cluster and clock speeds

The next-gen Snapdragon 800 series chip is expected to debut sometime early next month.

Moneycontrol News
November 05, 2021 / 01:08 PM IST
Qualcomm holds its annual summit every December to unveil the next generation 800 series Snapdragon chip aimed at powering the next wave of Android flagships. And this year seems to be no exception as leaks of the Snapdragon 898 have already been popping up.

The most recent leak reveals some details about the upcoming Snapdragon 898’s clock speed through the Device Info HW app. Well-known Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (First spotted by Sparrows News) managed to snap a real machine picture of a device equipped with Snapdragon SM8450 (Snapdragon 898) SoC. The picture reveals configuration of the new flagship chip.

Source: Sparrows News Source: Sparrows News

From the picture, you can see a prime core, which is expected to be the Cortex-X2 core, running at 3.0 GHz. The prime core is supported by three Cortex-A710 mid-cores clocked at 2.5 GHz and four efficient Cortex-A510 cores that are clocked at 1.79 GHz. Additionally, the Snapdragon 898 is also going to get a boost in graphics performance courtesy of the Arena 730 GPU, which is said to be based on Samsung’s 4nm process.

While details of the modem haven’t been listed, the Snapdragon 898 is expected to use the X65 5G modem, which in theory should be able to deliver maximum downlink speeds of 10Gbps.

Close

As of now, there is no information about the phone in question in the picture, but it will likely be the Xiaomi 12 or a Vivo X80 series device.  Both phones are expected to arrive sometime during the end of December or start of January. It is worth noting that the post has since been deleted.
Tags: #Qualcomm
first published: Nov 5, 2021 01:08 pm

