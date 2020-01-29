Google to provide tech support on Twitter posts with hashtag 'AndroidHelp'

Google recently announced a simple way to get help for Android-related queries. The search giant has suggested using “#AndroidHelp” to post any questions related to their Android smartphones.

Google has committed to offering tech support from the official @Android Twitter handle in response to any question tweeted with the #AndroidHelp hashtag.

The AndroidOSSupport account posted a list of the topics that you can get support for on Reddit.

-General troubleshooting.-Identity and Authentication.-Accessibility.-Security.

-And many other Android features.

Google hasn’t mentioned whether it will extend the support system to Android TV, Android Auto and Wear OS by Google. However, the smartphone emoji in the tweet could mean that it would be primarily for Android smartphone support.

However, Google has not provided any information as to how it will address the sheer volume of queries. But considering the topics are pre-defined, it will likely use AI or a machine learning algorithm to weed out spam or bogus tweets.

At the time of writing, the hundreds of tweets that have already used the hashtag have remained unanswered. But most of these questions only asked for information regarding Android 10 features. While the new method of clearing queries might not be the best, it has been seen as a positive initiative.

It is also worth noting that Google’s support pages offer a pretty substantial library of information, while several smartphone manufacturers also provide online help for their smartphones.