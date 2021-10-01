Google Time Insights for Calendar: All you need to know

Time Insights helps you analyse time spent on meetings

Time Insights is a new Google Calendar feature that lets you see a detailed breakdown of your day. It gives you information on the time you spent in meetings, or speaking with collaborators.

The end goal is to use these analytics to plan your day better and manage your time, so that you do not feel like you are stuck in meetings all day.

This is useful in the work climate, that we have been forced to contend with, over the last few years. As the world struggles for normalcy, we have all been relegated to our homes.

As Google puts it, in a blog post, "With the changes to our working environments in the past year, some people have more meetings and may feel less control over how their work time is spent. Time Insights can show you this data, and help you plan your time better."

Time Insights will primarily show you statistics, analysed into three main areas - Time breakdown, Time in meetings and People you meet with.

Time breakdown gives you a readout of the overall time you have for a day, and the amount of time you have set aside for various tasks. It will also show the amount of work time remaining in a day.

Time in meetings is a breakdown of the overall time you spend in meetings every week. This will be displayed as time spent per day, time spent in a week and the average time you spend in meetings per day.

Time insights can also show you, the individuals you spend meeting with the most. You can pin people you talk too or collaborate with, the most, so that you can plan your time.

Google will roll out the feature starting August 30th for Admins and it may take up to 15 days for feature visibility. End-users will start receiving rollouts starting September 6 for Rapid Release domains and Gradual rollouts will start on September 20, once again taking up to 15 days for feature visibility.

Time Insights will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Nonprofits customers.