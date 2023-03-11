Google Pixel 7a key specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Representative image.

Google recently confirmed that it will be hosting its annual I/O developer conference on May 10. Google tends to use its I/O events to showcase upcoming software and hardware, including its latest budget Pixels. And this year will be no different as the search giant is expected to announce the Pixel 7a at Google I/O 2023.

While Google hasn’t provided any details about the Pixel 7a, new rumours have popped up revealing its specifications. Tipster Debayan Roy from Gadgetsdata recently shared details about the upcoming Pixel 7a on Twitter.

The tipster notes that the Pixel 7a will use the Tensor G2 SoC, which is the same chip used on the Pixel 7 Pro (Review). This shouldn’t come as a surprise as last year’s Pixel 6a (Review) opted for the original Tensor chipset introduced with the flagship Pixel 6 series. Additionally, the Pixel 7a’s chip will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage standards.



Pixel 7A • 6.1" FHD+ 90Hz OLED

• Tensor G2 , LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1

• 64MP Sony IMX787 + 12MP UW

• 5W wireless charging

• Android 13 pic.twitter.com/qGVzFQoKiZ

— Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) March 9, 2023

The chipset paired with the faster memory standards will help the Pixel 7a deliver flagship-grade performance. Additionally, the Pixel 7a will feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is closer to the screen on the Pixel 7 (Review) and an upgrade from last year’s 60Hz panel on the Pixel 6a.

If the tipster is to be believed, Google is also updating the main camera on the Pixel 7a, which will use a 64 MP Sony IMX787 sensor. The primary camera will be paired with a 12 MP ultrawide shooter. Another new addition to the Pixel 7a is 5W wireless charging support. Lastly, the Pixel 7a will run stock Android 13 out of the box. The Google Pixel 7a is expected to make its debut at Google I/O 2023 on May 10 before it is released in international markets.