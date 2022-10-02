English
    Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders in India kicks off on October 6

    According to leaks, the Pixel 7 price will be set at $599 (Roughly Rs 48,500), while the Pixel 7 Pro will start from $899 (Roughly Rs 72,800).

    Moneycontrol News
    October 02, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST

    Google has officially announced pre-orders for the Pixel 7 series in India. Google recently confirmed that it would be unveiling the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in India soon and now we know that the launch will take place at the same time as the global release.

    The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders in India will begin on October 6 at 9:30 pm (IST). Google is yet to confirm any pre-order offers on the Pixel 7 series, but you can expect more details soon.

    According to leaks, the Pixel 7 price will be set at $599 (Roughly Rs 48,500), while the Pixel 7 Pro will start from $899 (Roughly Rs 72,800). We expect pricing for the Pixel 7 series in India to be higher than the US pricing.

    Google also confirmed that Pixel 7 will come in obsidian (black), snow (white/silver), and lemongrass (yellow) options. The Pixel 7 Pro will be available in obsidian (black), snow (white/silver) and hazel (green) colours.

    Pixel 7 Series Expected Specs

    The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by Google’s new Tensor G2 chipset. The Google Pixel 7 Pro is expected to feature a QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the vanilla Pixel 7 model will feature a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display.

    The two phones could also pack a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging. The Pixel 7 Pro will also feature a triple-camera setup on the back. The Pixel 7 is expected to get a 50 MP primary sensor and a 12 MP ultrawide camera, while the ‘Pro’ model is expected to add a third 48 MP telephoto/periscope camera to the setup.
    first published: Oct 2, 2022 01:40 pm
