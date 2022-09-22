English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro launch in India confirmed as Flipkart page goes live

    The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro make their global debut on October 6 alongside the Pixel Watch. The launch will take place at 7.30 pm. India dates awaited

    Carlsen Martin
    September 22, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST

    Google has confirmed the launch of the Pixel 7 series smartphones in India but hasn't shared the date. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro make their global debut on October 6 alongside the Pixel Watch.

    The launch will take place at 7.30 pm India time. A dedicated page for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro has also been set up on Flipkart, confirming that the two phones will be available in India on the platform. There is speculation that the two phones could be launched in the country on October 6.

    Often phone makers, unveil their latest product to a global audience but take their time in releasing them in markets.

    Google hasn't released flagship Pixel smartphones in India since the Pixel 3 series. Apart from the Pixel 3 series, Google only unveiled the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 6a in the country.

    The Google Pixel 7 series will be powered by a new Tensor G2 SoC, which is expected to bring improvements in performance over the original Tensor chip.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Google Pixel 7 Pro is expected to feature a QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will feature a triple-camera setup on the back. It could also pack a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging. The Pixel 7 Pro will also feature a triple-camera setup on the back.

    Google also confirmed that Pixel 7 will come in obsidian (black), snow (white/silver), and lemongrass (yellow) options. The Pixel 7 Pro will be available in obsidian (black), snow (white/silver) and hazel (green) colours.

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Carlsen Martin
    Tags: #Flipkart #Google #Google Pixel #smartphones
    first published: Sep 22, 2022 12:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.