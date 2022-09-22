Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro launch in India confirmed as Flipkart page goes live

Google has confirmed the launch of the Pixel 7 series smartphones in India but hasn't shared the date. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro make their global debut on October 6 alongside the Pixel Watch.

The launch will take place at 7.30 pm India time. A dedicated page for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro has also been set up on Flipkart, confirming that the two phones will be available in India on the platform. There is speculation that the two phones could be launched in the country on October 6.

Often phone makers, unveil their latest product to a global audience but take their time in releasing them in markets.

Google hasn't released flagship Pixel smartphones in India since the Pixel 3 series. Apart from the Pixel 3 series, Google only unveiled the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 6a in the country.

The Google Pixel 7 series will be powered by a new Tensor G2 SoC, which is expected to bring improvements in performance over the original Tensor chip.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is expected to feature a QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will feature a triple-camera setup on the back. It could also pack a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging. The Pixel 7 Pro will also feature a triple-camera setup on the back.

Google also confirmed that Pixel 7 will come in obsidian (black), snow (white/silver), and lemongrass (yellow) options. The Pixel 7 Pro will be available in obsidian (black), snow (white/silver) and hazel (green) colours.