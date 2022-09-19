English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live | Final journey of Queen Elizabeth II
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Google Pixel 7 Pro spotted on Geekbench ahead of October 6 launch

    The Pixel 7 Pro was also spotted running Android 13 out of the box. It will also feature 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM

    Moneycontrol News
    September 19, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

    The Google Pixel 7 series makes its global debut alongside the Pixel Watch on October 6. The tech giant has already revealed the design of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the last I/O event. Apart from the new Tensor chip, not much is known about the internals of the two phones, until now.

    The Google Pixel 7 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench’s benchmark database. Android developer Kuba Wojciechowski took to Twitter to confirm the scores and configuration of the Pixel 7 Pro’s Tensor G2 chipset.

    According to Wojciechowski, the Pixel 7 Pro will feature a 2 + 2 + 4 configuration with two Cortex-X1 cores, two Cortex A-76 cores, and four Cortex A-55 cores. The new performance and efficiency cores on the Tensor G2 chip will have slightly higher clock speeds and that combined with the 4nm die size appears to give it a 10 percent boost in multi-core performance.

    The Geekbench data revealed a 1068 single-core score and a 3149 multi-core score. The smartphone was also spotted running Android 13 out of the box. It will also feature 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Google Pixel 7 Pro is expected to feature a QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will feature a triple-camera setup on the back. It could also pack a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging.

    Google also confirmed that Pixel 7 will come in obsidian (black), snow (white/silver), and lemongrass (yellow) options. The Pixel 7 Pro will be available in obsidian (black), snow (white/silver) and hazel (green) colours.

    More details about the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch are expected as the launch comes closer.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Google #Google Pixel #smartphones
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 04:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.