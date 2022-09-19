Google Pixel 7 Pro spotted on Geekbench ahead of October 6 launch

The Google Pixel 7 series makes its global debut alongside the Pixel Watch on October 6. The tech giant has already revealed the design of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the last I/O event. Apart from the new Tensor chip, not much is known about the internals of the two phones, until now.



One thing that has changed is the frequency. The A76 cluster has been bumped by 100 MHz, to 2.35 GHz, and the X1 cluster now runs 50 MHz faster than it did before, at 2.85 GHz. pic.twitter.com/xf3Apv4q1T

— Kuba Wojciechowski (@Za_Raczke) September 16, 2022

The Google Pixel 7 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench’s benchmark database. Android developer Kuba Wojciechowski took to Twitter to confirm the scores and configuration of the Pixel 7 Pro’s Tensor G2 chipset.

According to Wojciechowski, the Pixel 7 Pro will feature a 2 + 2 + 4 configuration with two Cortex-X1 cores, two Cortex A-76 cores, and four Cortex A-55 cores. The new performance and efficiency cores on the Tensor G2 chip will have slightly higher clock speeds and that combined with the 4nm die size appears to give it a 10 percent boost in multi-core performance.

The Geekbench data revealed a 1068 single-core score and a 3149 multi-core score. The smartphone was also spotted running Android 13 out of the box. It will also feature 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is expected to feature a QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will feature a triple-camera setup on the back. It could also pack a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging.

Google also confirmed that Pixel 7 will come in obsidian (black), snow (white/silver), and lemongrass (yellow) options. The Pixel 7 Pro will be available in obsidian (black), snow (white/silver) and hazel (green) colours.

More details about the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch are expected as the launch comes closer.