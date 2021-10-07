Google Pixel 6 price revealed in Germany ahead of launch, Pixel Stand 2 Wireless charger leaked

Google is set to launch the Pixel 6 series on October 19. However, as we get closer to the launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, several details about the devices are coming out. More recently, a German retailer accidentally unveiled the price of the Pixel 6 through a promotional flyer.



Seems like the German Retailer "Mediamarkt" spilled the beans on the Pixel 6 and confirms the 649 Price.

Source: https://t.co/H2wXIX8Lz4pic.twitter.com/SvZMZiYIdL

— Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) October 6, 2021

The poster reveals that the Google Pixel 6 will be priced at EUR 649 (Roughly Rs 56,100) in Germany. The flyer was spotted by tech writer Nils Ahrensmeier and was leaked by German retailer Mediamarkt.

According to the poster, German customers who pre-order the Pixel 6 from Saturn between October 19 and October 27 will be eligible to receive a free pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. The headphones are priced at little over Rs 27,000 in India, which is almost half the price of the Pixel 6.

The price mentioned was in reference to the vanilla Pixel 6. However, the Pixel 6 Pro is rumoured to be priced at EUR 899 (Roughly Rs 77,700). It is worth noting that Google is yet to confirm the prices of the Pixel 6 series.

More recently, tipster @evleaks uploaded several images, leaking the Pixel 6 series in all its glory.

While details about the design and several specs of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were already well known, the most recent leak gives us a peep of a new wireless charger that will arrive alongside the Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 6 Series is set to run on Android 12 out of the box.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will also be powered by a new Tensor chipset. Other details about the two devices will include fast-charging support, a high-refresh rate AMOLED display, and a new design. The Pixel 6 Pro is also expected to feature a triple-camera setup (50 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP), while the vanilla Pixel 6 will opt for two cameras.