MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google announces Pixel 6 event on October 19

Google is holding a event to launch the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 19

Moneycontrol News
October 06, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST
Pixel Fall Launch event scheduled for October 19, 10am PT

Pixel Fall Launch event scheduled for October 19, 10am PT

Google has already shown off its next generation Pixel flagship phones - Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro - but its still holding an event on October 19 to tell people more.

The search giant already announced both the phones, earlier this year, presumably to stay one step ahead of leaks. It still wants to hold an event and it will primarily be focused on the company's first custom Tensor chip.

Google's official FAQ page confirms as much, "On October 19, we’re officially introducing you to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro—the completely reimagined Google phones. Powered by Tensor, Google’s first custom mobile chip, they’re fast, smart and secure. And they adapt to you. #Pixel6Launch."

What we know so far is the Pixel 6 will have 6.4-inch AMOLED screen locked at 90Hz, while the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED screen. We also know that the Pixel 6 will have a dual camera module with an ultrawide sensor, while the Pixel 6 Pro will ship with a triple camera module with an additional telephoto lens, capable of 4x optical zoom.

While Google has already pushed the source code for Android 12 out to Android Open Source Project (AOSP), we still don't have an official release date for the new operating system. All Google has said, is that it will start rolling out to Pixel phones in the coming weeks, while custom OEM ROMs from the likes of Samsung and OnePlus will come by the end of the year.

Close

Related stories

Rumours about a new folding Pixel phone from Google, called Pixel Fold, are also rife. It is apparently, scheduled to launch in Q4 2021.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Google #Pixel 6 #Pixel 6 Pro
first published: Oct 6, 2021 10:26 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.