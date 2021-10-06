Google announces Pixel 6 event on October 19

Pixel Fall Launch event scheduled for October 19, 10am PT

Google has already shown off its next generation Pixel flagship phones - Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro - but its still holding an event on October 19 to tell people more.

The search giant already announced both the phones, earlier this year, presumably to stay one step ahead of leaks. It still wants to hold an event and it will primarily be focused on the company's first custom Tensor chip.

Google's official FAQ page confirms as much, "On October 19, we’re officially introducing you to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro—the completely reimagined Google phones. Powered by Tensor, Google’s first custom mobile chip, they’re fast, smart and secure. And they adapt to you. #Pixel6Launch."

What we know so far is the Pixel 6 will have 6.4-inch AMOLED screen locked at 90Hz, while the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED screen. We also know that the Pixel 6 will have a dual camera module with an ultrawide sensor, while the Pixel 6 Pro will ship with a triple camera module with an additional telephoto lens, capable of 4x optical zoom.

While Google has already pushed the source code for Android 12 out to Android Open Source Project (AOSP), we still don't have an official release date for the new operating system. All Google has said, is that it will start rolling out to Pixel phones in the coming weeks, while custom OEM ROMs from the likes of Samsung and OnePlus will come by the end of the year.