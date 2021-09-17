MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro spotted in NYC store; Pixel Fold likely in the works

The Google Pixel 6 series is rumoured to launch on October 19.

Moneycontrol News
September 17, 2021 / 01:25 PM IST

Google is gearing up to take on Apple and Samsung with the launch of the Pixel 6 series, which is slated to arrive next month. However, the two Pixel 6 devices were recently put on display at a Google store in NYC on 9th Avenue between West 15th and 16th Streets, per a Reddit post.

In images posted on Reddit, the two phones--Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro--can be seen displayed with their names and the words “Coming Fall 2021”.

The latest move seems like a marketing strategy by Google to build up the hype ahead of the Pixel 6 series launch. Earlier this year, Google detailed major aspects of the Pixel 6 series, including the design of both the phones and a brief look at the new Tensor chip that would be powering them.


We know that the Google Pixel 6 features a main and ultrawide camera, while the Pixel 6 Pro will add a telephoto camera to the mix. Google is also set to give the camera sensor on the new Pixel devices a much-needed update.

Source: MacRumors

Beyond the Pixel 6 series, Google might also be planning on entering the foldable smartphone market. Senior Director at Display Supply Chain Consultants - David Naranjo recently said the search giant had plans to launch the Google Pixel Fold in Q4 2021. Naranjo also said the device would use an LTPO OLED display.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 6 series on October 19, although there have been no mentions or rumours about a foldable smartphone being added to the mix.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Google #smartphones
first published: Sep 17, 2021 01:25 pm

