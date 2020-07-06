Google Meet noise cancellation feature now available in India; Here's how to use it

Google Meet users in India are getting a new feature this week. The video conferencing platform is rolling out the noise cancellation feature for web users in India. Google Meet users in India will now be able to reduce background noise on video or audio calls on the platform through this feature.

The noise cancellation feature on Google Meet was unveiled globally in April and will soon be available to Indian audiences. For now, the feature works on Google Meet for web, while mobile users will receive the feature very shortly. Google also says that the noise cancellation feature is rolling out to Australia, Brazil, and Japan in the coming weeks.

The support page for Google Meet mentions that the platform utilises artificial intelligence to reduce the ambient noise around the user. If the noise cancellation feature is on, it filters out sounds in the background. It is worth noting that Google Meet does not filter out the sound of a TV, music, or other heavier sounds.

How to use Noise Cancellation on Google Meet?

You can turn on the noise cancellation feature on Google Meet by heading to Settings > Audio > Click Noise Cancellation.

Google Meet is available for free but also offers premium memberships. Google claims it is adding about three million users to Meet every day. Zoom is another popular video conferencing app that supports noise cancellation.