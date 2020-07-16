Google Maps Live View AR feature now lets you pinpoint your location even in crowded areas

Google is enabling Live View AR on Google Maps that will allow users to get accurate directions when searching for a destination in a densely crowded area. The augmented reality feature will allow users to exactly pinpoint where they are standing and the direction they are facing. The feature comes handy while navigating using the Wi-Fi or GPS in densely crowded areas.

It is especially helpful if a user is surrounded by multiple buildings or entry points clogged up together. The implementation of this feature is similar to that of Google Maps Live View.

Google Maps launched Live View walking directions around a year ago, which allowed users to follow directions by using a phone’s camera to recognize where you are relative to landmarks and visual references from Google’s Street View. However, Live View AR takes it a step forward, allowing you to recognize if you are walking in the right direction using augmented reality using the phone’s camera.

GSMArena confirmed that location-based Live View AR is available on the stable version of Google Maps in the US. To use Live View AR simply tap on the blue location dot and select the option. It is worth noting that the feature is currently only available for Android phones. Moreover, the camera must feature support for ARCore apps and will only work where Street View is available.

