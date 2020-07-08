App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 07:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Maps' new feature may allow you to see traffic lights on maps

From the looks of things, Google is slowly adding or testing traffic lights before a more widespread release.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google is experimenting a new feature that will allow users to see the precise location of traffic lights on Google Maps. The new feature does not just make Google Maps even better but follows Apple leads. Apple added traffic lights and stop signs last year with the launch of iOS 13. Google Maps is yet to introduce this feature, but it could be on the way soon.

Droid Life obtained a screenshot of the new feature through one of its readers. The screenshot shows traffic lights in and around the area in Google Maps. The image suggests that Google Maps will show traffic lights on a traditional map view as well as during navigation mode.

Source: Droid Life Source: Droid Life

Close

While the tiny traffic lights icon is not easy to see, Google has not provided any details about the lights, and this could just be the start. For the moment, the feature merely indicates the presence of traffic lights without displaying the exact colour of the signal in real-time.

related news

The new feature that displays traffic lights has the potential to be highly functional for a number of reasons, particularly while navigating. It could be used to navigate around traffic lights, but since it does not show the colour of the light at the moment, it is hard to tell how useful it will be.

The feature was spotted by a user who lives in West Des Moines, Iowa, which is soon to be a Google Fiber city. From the look of things, Google is slowly adding or testing traffic lights before a more widespread release. The test group might be limited to certain areas and cities. 9to5Google noted that it wasn’t live on the latest version of Google Maps.

First Published on Jul 8, 2020 07:54 pm

tags #Google #Google Maps

