Google is developing its own CPUs for future Chromebooks: Report

Google maybe making their own CPUs

Google is all set to join the ranks of other tech giants like Apple and make their own in-house CPU for the Pixel 6. Google's Tensor chip is all set to debut with the next generation of Pixel phones running Android 12 and there have been rumours that it may just be a rebranded Exynos chip.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, that is not all that Google has planned when it comes to in-house hardware. It's apparently developing its own processors for use in Google Chromebook's and Android tablets in the future.

With this move, Google will join the likes of Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft and others to build custom semiconductors to power their devices.

Sources close to Nikkei told the publication that Google was inspired by the success Apple has had with their own custom chips and the announcement that it will replace Intel CPUs with their own in Mac desktops and laptops. The new mobile processor will be based on ARM blueprints.

The report also says that Google has high hopes for the Pixel 6 and has asked its suppliers to prepare 50% more production units for the smartphone compared to 2019. Google shipped more than 7 million Pixel smartphones in 2019 but that figure was halved in the following years as COVID struck and the pandemic ensued.

According to more sources, Google has already hired top chip talent from Intel, Qualcomm and Mediatek to help the plans come to fruition.

Eric Tseng, chief analyst at Isaiah Research told Nikkei, "We found that all the tech titans are joining the foray to building their custom chips because in that way they could program their own features into those chips that could meet its specific needs. In that case, these tech companies could easily adjust R&D workloads without being restricted by their suppliers and offer unique services or technologies. In an ideal scenario, using one's own chips also means better software and hardware integration."