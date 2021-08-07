MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google's Tensor SoC just a rebrand of one of Samsung's unreleased Exynos chips: Report

New rumours point to the fact that Google's new game changing SoC might be an unreleased version of Samsung's Exynos

Moneycontrol News
August 07, 2021 / 05:10 PM IST
New reports suggest that the Tensor SoC on the Pixel 6 is an unreleased Exynos chip

The new Pixel phones, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are all set to be released by the end of this year. So far, Google has been mum about details but has hyped up the new Tensor SoC that the search giant is going to be using on the phone.

Now rumours have surfaced that claim the Tensor SoC is just a rebranded, unreleased Exynos chip from Samsung. Some reports over the past month have hinted at Samsung's collaboration with Google and speculations were rife that the search giant would use Samsung's fabs to manufacture it.

The new SoC is apparently Samsung's Exynos 9855 labeled under the codename, "Whitechapel" and the company apparently has been working on it for more than a year. The codename matches up with what Google is using internally for Tensor (via GSM Arena).

Reports suggest that Samsung was developing the chip at the same time as the Exynos 9925, which will be rebranded Exynos 2200 when it launches in the next generation of Galaxy phones. Notably, it will feature AMDs RDNA 2 architecture.

"Whitechapel" or "Tensor" will be closer power to the Exynos 2100 which is part of the Galaxy S21 line of phones. The performance overall will fall somewhere between the Exynos 2100 and Exynos 2200.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Exynos #Google #Pixel 6 #Samsung
first published: Aug 7, 2021 05:10 pm

