AMD's RDNA 2 graphics architecture to appear on Exynos chipsets later this year
The RDNA 2 graphics architecture will enable variable-rate shading and ray-tracing on the Exynos chipsets.
June 02, 2021 / 08:35 PM IST
In recent times, Samsung’s Exynos chipsets often fell short of their Qualcomm counterparts, particularly in the flagship segment. However, that could change next year with the company’s partnership with AMD.
At Computex 2021, AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su talked about bringing AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics architectures to Samsung’s Exynos chipsets later this year. This will also mark the first time AMD makes an appearance on a mobile SoC. Additionally, RDNA 2 graphics architecture will enable variable-rate shading and ray-tracing on the Exynos chipsets.
Dr Su said, “AMD has partnered with industry leader Samsung for several years to accelerate graphics innovation in the mobile market, and we are happy to announce that we will bring custom graphics IP (Intellectual Property) to Samsung’s next flagship mobile SoC (System on Chip) with ray tracing and variable rate shading capabilities.”
According to a report
by SamMobile, the Exynos 2200 chipset could be the first to feature AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics architecture. Exynos chipsets have often been criticized for their sub-par GPU performance, although the upgrade to RDNA 2 architecture might be instrumental in ramping up performance and helping the Exynos chip go toe-to-toe with its Qualcomm counterpart. The new Exynos chipsets with RDNA 2 architecture are expected to make an appearance on upcoming Samsung tablets, smartphones, and laptops.