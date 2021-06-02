AMD's RDNA 2 graphics architecture to appear on Exynos chipsets later this year

In recent times, Samsung’s Exynos chipsets often fell short of their Qualcomm counterparts, particularly in the flagship segment. However, that could change next year with the company’s partnership with AMD.



Did you see that? "The next place you will find #RDNA2 will be the high-performance mobile phone market. We're happy to announce that we will bring custom graphics IP to Samsung’s next flagship mobile SOC, with ray-tracing and variable rate shading capabilities.” @LisaSu of @AMD pic.twitter.com/c0z1iLl85r

— Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) June 1, 2021

At Computex 2021, AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su talked about bringing AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics architectures to Samsung’s Exynos chipsets later this year. This will also mark the first time AMD makes an appearance on a mobile SoC. Additionally, RDNA 2 graphics architecture will enable variable-rate shading and ray-tracing on the Exynos chipsets.

Dr Su said, “AMD has partnered with industry leader Samsung for several years to accelerate graphics innovation in the mobile market, and we are happy to announce that we will bring custom graphics IP (Intellectual Property) to Samsung’s next flagship mobile SoC (System on Chip) with ray tracing and variable rate shading capabilities.”