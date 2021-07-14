Google Drive for desktop is replacing Backup and Sync starting July 19

Google recently announced its unified Drive for the desktop app, which is set to replace Backup and Sync for individuals. Starting July 19, Google will begin transitioning to the new Drive app for Windows and macOS users.

The Backup and Sync app will receive in-app notifications guiding users to transition to the new Drive app from August 18. Google is also set to shut down the Backup and Sync apps beginning October 1. Google recommends that users transition to Drive for desktop by September 1.

Google previously split its Drive app for the desktop into Backup and Sync for individuals and Drive for desktop for business users. Now, the search giant is going full circle to release to new Drive app to all Windows and macOS users.

With Drive for desktop, users can access files directly from the cloud on your Mac or PC, which will free up disk space and saves your network bandwidth. As these files are stored in the cloud, any changes you or your collaborators make are automatically updated everywhere, always providing universal access to the latest version of the file.

Users will be able to sync and access multiple file formats with an option to sync external storage devices. There will also be a background sync option and the possibility to choose automatic sync to Google Photos.