MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google Drive for desktop is replacing Backup and Sync starting July 19

With Drive for desktop, users can access files directly from the cloud on your Mac or PC, which will free up disk space and saves your network bandwidth.

Moneycontrol News
July 14, 2021 / 01:10 PM IST

Google recently announced its unified Drive for the desktop app, which is set to replace Backup and Sync for individuals. Starting July 19, Google will begin transitioning to the new Drive app for Windows and macOS users.

The Backup and Sync app will receive in-app notifications guiding users to transition to the new Drive app from August 18. Google is also set to shut down the Backup and Sync apps beginning October 1. Google recommends that users transition to Drive for desktop by September 1.

Google previously split its Drive app for the desktop into Backup and Sync for individuals and Drive for desktop for business users. Now, the search giant is going full circle to release to new Drive app to all Windows and macOS users.

With Drive for desktop, users can access files directly from the cloud on your Mac or PC, which will free up disk space and saves your network bandwidth. As these files are stored in the cloud, any changes you or your collaborators make are automatically updated everywhere, always providing universal access to the latest version of the file.

Users will be able to sync and access multiple file formats with an option to sync external storage devices. There will also be a background sync option and the possibility to choose automatic sync to Google Photos.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Google
first published: Jul 14, 2021 01:10 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.