Google denies it used ChatGPT data to train Bard as AI war intensifies

(Image: Getty Images)

Everything is fair in the AI war or so it seems. Tech giant Google has denied reports it used is data from rival OpenAI, the owner of the immensely popular ChatGPT, to train Bard, its chatbot.

A report by tech publication The Information has alleged that Google is training its chatbot using information pulled from rival AI competitors.

The initiative, reportedly called Gemini, is forcing the DeepMind AI division to use data from OpenAI's ChatGPT stored on website called ShareGPT.

The report was based on information provided by an ex-Google AI researcher, who quit the company after he spoke out against Gemini.

Jacob Devlin reportedly warned CEO Sundar Pichai and other senior executives that Bard AI was using data from ShareGPT.

ShareGPT is a website which houses conversations people have had with ChatGPT, OpenAI's runaway AI success. Devlin reportedly said this violated OpenAI's terms and policies, and ironically, left to join OpenAI.

In a statement shared with The Verge, Google denied using external data to train Bard. “Bard is not trained on any data from ShareGPT or ChatGPT,” Google spokesperson Chris Pappas told The Verge.