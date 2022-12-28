Gigabyte G5 gaming laptops launched in India; check price, features, specs

(Image Courtesy: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte has updated its portfolio of G Series gaming laptops in India. The updated line-up now features Intel's 12th Gen Core processors and start at Rs 77,887.

G5 Series Specifications

The new G5 series is powered by Intel's Core i5-12500H CPUs, paired with up to 16GB of DDR4 3200Mhz. Along with Intel Processor, the G5 series will use Nvidia RTX GPUs, specifically the RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti, and RTX 3060.

The screen on all variants of the laptop will be a 15.6-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Gigabyte says that the screen has an 86% screen to body ratio.

The laptops also feature Gigabyte's Windforce technology that the company says keeps the laptop cool enough to achieve 100% CPU and GPU outputs. The module is made up of 59-blade dual fans, five heat pipes and four exhaust vents.

The major difference between the variants is the GPU. The G5 KE model has Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU, the G5 ME model comes with RTX 3050Ti and the G5 GE sports Nvidia's RTX 3050.

All laptops have a 54Wh battery and support Gen4 and M.2 SSD storage up to 512GB.

The prices of the laptops start at Rs 77,887 and come with a free 1-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal. The new G5 series will be sold online at Flipkart, and offline at authorized resellers.