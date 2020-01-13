Geekbench listing of OnePlus 8 Pro spotted, company CEO confirms 120Hz screen in development

The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of the most anticipated smartphones in 2020. Considering OnePlus devices don’t arrive until May, there’s quite a bit of time before we see the OnePlus 8 series. However, the Pro version of the OnePlus 8 was recently spotted on Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing GALILEI IN2023 features 12GB of RAM and runs on Android 10. The device received a single-core score of 4,296 points and a multi-core score of 12,531 points, which is higher than that of the Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 855+, indicating that the new device will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC (As expected).

If the Geekbench listing is accurate, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be 5G-enabled as the Snapdragon 865 SoC comes bundled with a 5G modem. But that’s not the only detail we know about the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro. OnePlus will also unveil details about the screen technology on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The device is expected to arrive with a QHD+ AMOLED display that features up to a 120Hz refresh rate. In a Weibo post, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed the competition of the company’s refresh and development of the 120Hz screen technology. The details of the screen technology on the new handset will be unveiled at the display-focussed OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting.

While rumours favour the 120Hz refresh rate on the OnePlus 8 Pro, the company is yet to confirm the news. Last year, OnePlus was the first manufacturer to bring a 90Hz refresh rate to a QHD+ AMOLED panel, which makes the prospects of us seeing a 120Hz panel on the OnePlus 8 Pro all the more likely. More information about OnePlus’ new screen technology will arrive later today.