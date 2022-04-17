English
    Games China plays: Livestreaming of ‘unauthorised’ games is banned

    China's National Radio and Television Administration has said internet platforms are barred from streaming games that have not been approved by the government

    Moneycontrol News
    April 17, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST
    (Representational image)


    The Great Wall of China just got taller. The Chinese National Radio and Television Administration has said all internet platforms were "strictly forbidden" from live streaming games that have not received the government’s approval.

    Unapproved games were no longer allowed to be shown "in online plays, variety shows, games, or short videos", it said in a statement.

    "For a period of time, issues such as chaotic online live streaming and teenage addiction to games have raised widespread concerns in society and effective measures need to be taken urgently," Reuters reported the regulator as saying.

    Also Read: China cuts amount of time minors can spend on online games

    Citing an example of From Software's mega hit Elden Ring, Daniel Ahmad, a research analyst at Niko Partners, told Reuters that while unlicenced games could not be sold in China, they were promoted on video streaming services such as Huya Live, DouYu and Bilibili.

    Elden Ring has not received approval to be sold in China yet but it was, "a hit on Chinese game live streaming platforms reaching 17.1 million cumulative daily average viewers, despite not having a license", said Ahmad.

    Also Read: ‘Every day is doomsday’: New limits give Chinese e-gamers whiplash

    China already has rules in place that limit the playtime of kids under 18, to three hours a week. Game releases in China require government approval and a licence.

    Tencent, the Chinese entertainment conglomerate, said it would shut down a service that allowed gamers to play unauthorised games using overseas platforms.



    Tags: #bilibili.com #China Gaming Console Ban #DouYu #Elden Ring #From Software #Huya Live #Tencent
    first published: Apr 17, 2022 05:37 pm
