Games China plays: Livestreaming of ‘unauthorised’ games is banned

The Great Wall of China just got taller. The Chinese National Radio and Television Administration has said all internet platforms were "strictly forbidden" from live streaming games that have not received the government’s approval.



China is stepping up the oversight of live-streaming of games. Unapproved games are prohibited to be shown in online plays, variety shows, games, or short videos.-National Radio and Television Administration#Kuaishou#Bilibili$BILIhttps://t.co/HkkfHatb1i

Unapproved games were no longer allowed to be shown "in online plays, variety shows, games, or short videos", it said in a statement.

"For a period of time, issues such as chaotic online live streaming and teenage addiction to games have raised widespread concerns in society and effective measures need to be taken urgently," Reuters reported the regulator as saying.

Citing an example of From Software's mega hit Elden Ring, Daniel Ahmad, a research analyst at Niko Partners, told Reuters that while unlicenced games could not be sold in China, they were promoted on video streaming services such as Huya Live, DouYu and Bilibili.

Elden Ring has not received approval to be sold in China yet but it was, "a hit on Chinese game live streaming platforms reaching 17.1 million cumulative daily average viewers, despite not having a license", said Ahmad.

China already has rules in place that limit the playtime of kids under 18, to three hours a week. Game releases in China require government approval and a licence.

Tencent, the Chinese entertainment conglomerate, said it would shut down a service that allowed gamers to play unauthorised games using overseas platforms.





