Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Xiaomi India to gift Neeraj Chopra, other medal winners a Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi India has announced that it will reward each of the seven Olympic medalists with its premium phones. The company’s India MD Manu Kumar Jain said that Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal for India in the men’s javelin finals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, will be rewarded with a Mi 11 Ultra as a gesture of thanks.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, which is also India’s number one smartphone company, will gift its flagship smartphone to other athletes like Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu and Bajrang Punia.

Each player of the Indian men’s hockey team, which won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, will be rewarded with the Mi 11X (Review) , Jain said.

Indian athletes won seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, which is India’s best performance at the Olympics in over 100 years. The Government of India, state governments and many other companies have announced rewards for Olympic medalists in India.

The Mi 11 Ultra’s USP is its camera system. It features a 50MP Samsung GN2 1/1.12-inch sensor, coupled with a 48MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. The device also has a 1.1-inch secondary display next to the camera module on the back.